BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations have called for the prioritisation and increased funding for Family Planning (FP) programme in Nigeria.

The group made the advocacy call during a media round table, ahead of the forthcoming 6th Nigeria Family Planning Conference, holding in Abuja from 7th -11th December 2020.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Dr Ejike Oji, said: “Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for family planning keeps increasing”.

“As health systems shift to prevent and treat people with COVID-19, it is essential they also protect access to family planning services,” he said.

AAFP is a non-profit, non-governmental advocacy organisation with specific interest in Family Planning (FP), determined to ensure that every Nigerian has access to family planning information and services as a right.

Ejike noted that Nigeria is heading for a demographic crisis unless fertility rate is reduced and controlled, citing prioritisation and increased funding for the Family Planning programme as the first line of actions.

He also noted that Nigeria’s modern Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (mCPR) was still at 14 percent, even though the federal government had promised to achieve 27 per cent among women by 2020.

“We promised the world in the London summit of 2012 that we will get our modern Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (mCPR)to 27 percent by the year 2020, but now our Contraceptive prevalent rate remains at 14percent,” he added.

Also speaking, the country director, Pathfinder International, Dr Amina Dorayi, noted that Nigeria has signed on to a global commitment aimed at scaling up access to family planning.

According to Amina, Nigeria has set up family planning policies aimed at increasing demand and access to family planning services, improved family planning services in both public and private hospitals, increasing national and state mCPR and reducing maternal and infant death rate.

“Family planning is the simple single solution to reducing maternal and infant death rate,” she said.

Dr Mojisola Odeku, Portfolio Director of johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs (JHUCCP), who spoke on ‘the future of Family planning, leading with advocacy and demand’, highlighted the need for advocacy, as only 9.7 percent of married women were using modern contraceptive, with reasons ranging from myths and misconceptions to socio-cultural/community barriers.

On his part, Dr Talemoh Dah of SOGON-PAS, said: “There is need to ensure all funds committed by the federal government on family planning is released”.

“There is need to pursue mechanical engagement with key stakeholders,” Dah added.

It was also noted that the Family Planning programme was yet to receive its federal government budget for 2020.