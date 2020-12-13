By The Society for Media Advocacy on Health, Nigeria

As the economy slips into deeper recession with no adequate resources to cater for the growing population, there is the need for couples to adopt family planning by giving birth to children that they can cater for.

Nigeria’s economy has slipped into recession for the second time in four years as oil prices plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, official data released recently shows.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 3.62 percent year-on-year in real terms in the third quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported.

“Cumulative GDP for the first nine months of 2020, therefore, stood at -2.48 percent,” the NBS said.

The economy shrank by 6.1 percent in Q2, indicating that two consecutive quarters of negative growth have been recorded in 2020, the NBS said.

With the two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, Nigeria – Africa’s largest economy – has officially slipped into recession.

Studies have shown that family planning offers many benefits, including empowering women to choose how many children they have, better health and survival of mothers and children, a reduction in poverty, and a better educated population. Therefore, since large families impact on couples’ income, health and future, they are encouraged to embrace family planning in the face of deepening recession.

The 2013 Guttmacher Institute review of more than 66 studies which was carried out in three decades confirmed that reliable contraception allows women to be better parents. Among the findings, couples who experience unintended pregnancy and unplanned childbirth are more likely to have depression and anxiety while adults who plan their children tend to be happier.

The decision of any couple to have the number of children that they can cater for and when to have them is the beginning of a prosperous family which can only be achieved through family planning. The era of house wife is gone as hardly would husbands today bear the cost of child upbringing alone. Therefore, there is need for women to pay more attention to things that will improve on their families’ income and better the welfare and future of their children.

Through family planning, many mothers across the country continue to increase their rates of breadwinning and co-breadwinning for their families. Days are gone when the majority of women stayed home to raise children. Today, in most families today, either both parents work or the household is headed by a single parent.

In addition, it is an established fact that family planning enables people to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health. It provides an opportunity for women to pursue additional education and participate in public life, including paid employment in non-family organisations. Obviously, having smaller families allows parents to space their children and ensures a healthy family.

According to experts, children with fewer siblings tend to stay in school longer than those with many siblings. Therefore, women who want the best for their families must have access to family planning method of their choice. It is only then that they can decide along with their partners if and when to have children.

“For women to reach their full potential and be more economically productive, they must be able to exercise their right to decide for themselves whether, when or how often to have children. Upholding this right will lead to improvements in health and produce an array of benefits: greater investments in schooling, greater productivity, greater labour-force participation and eventually increased income, savings, investment and asset accumulation”, said late Dr.Babatunde Osotimehin, former United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director.

Luckily, many companies in Nigeria today are supporting gender inclusive practice in order to provide more employment opportunities for women. Yet, only women who plan their families are committed and available for family planning service will enjoy these opportunities.

Enjoying such opportunities and contributing to the family’s purse no doubt lies in family planning. There are a lot of women in the country that unplanned pregnancies have denied jobs and for others, limited their educational attainment required for higher responsibility.

Research revealed that women and mothers in particular, have entered the paid labour force in large numbers, and there are no signs of that changing. Now, at a time when women’s wages are so vital to keeping their families afloat, the use of family planning methods can longer be ignored.

The time is ripe for the government at all levels to invest in family planning and put family planning-friendly policies in place to ensure that all working families have the supports that they need.