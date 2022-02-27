A 13-year-old victim of a serial gay rapist is reported to have died in Benin City, Edo State capital, and the family is pressing charges against the suspect.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the boy identified as Jeffrey died on Thursday as a result of the act.

The Edo State Police Command had on Wednesday announced the arrest of the 43-year-old suspect, Ovie Oktogbo, who specialises in raping male teenagers in Ugbowo axis of Benin.

The command had in a statement endorsed by the spokesman, Kontongs Bello, said Oktogbo, an indigene of Delta State, was arrested after one of his victims fell ill.

The statement stated: “The suspect, a father of three who also works as a guard in the area, specialises in raping male children/teenagers.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the rapist specialises in using N100 to N200 to lure his victims.

“Luck ran out on him as one of his victims fell ill with swollen feet, face and pus all over his body. Medical examination revealed that his liver and kidney were damaged as a result of a certain chemical contained in a bleaching cream (used in the act).

“Upon further enquiry by the victim’s parents, he confessed that a certain man in the area had carnal knowledge of him, it was in that process that he applied cream in his anus, hence the report to the police.

“On receipt of the information, operatives of the command arrested Oktogbo who is cooperating with investigating officers.

“He confessed to have defiled nine boys, six of who have already been identified and their parents also made formal complaints to the commissioner of police, Philip Ogbadu, while three are yet to be identified.”

The commissioner while lamenting the behaviour of the suspect, reminded parents, guardians as well as the society of the responsibility of guiding, protecting and teaching young children the ways of life.

He said the society could only thrive when children were protected from the menace of immoral/criminal members of the society.

Confirming the death of Jeffrey, Kontongs said, “That’s true sir, he died on Thursday and the family has filed charges against the man.”