For alleged negligence and failure of a duty of care to 14-year-old boarding student, Miss Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, resulting in her death, her mother, Mrs Vivien Vihimga Akpagher, has dragged Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, and its owners, including former managing director of a commercial bank, Mr Akinsola Akifemiwa, before an Abuja High Court, demanding for over N10 billion damages.

Keren-Happuch died on June 22, 2021, after developing sepsis as a result of the infection caused by the condom left inside her by her alleged rapist, which compromised her immunity, spiked her blood sugar resulting in hyperglycaemia.

The mother said she filed the suit against Premiere Academy Ltd, Dr Omotayo Akinfemiwa, Chief M.K Osuma, AAGMR Ltd (represented by Akinsola Akinfemiwa), Premiere Eye Centre Ltd (represented by Akinsola Akinfemiwa), Mr Christopher Akinsowon, Mrs Grace Salami and Nurse Lois Bung as 1st to 8th defendants, to get justice for her late daughter.

She said all she expects is a school that is apologetic and takes responsibility for the rape and death of her child, stating that if they were honourable enough to do so, she would drop the matter.

“But the way they are going, if they are not ready to take responsibility, we shall see this case to the end, so that it doesn’t happen to another child,” she stated.

In the instant suit, she has also prayed the court for “an order restraining the defendants by themselves, their agents and privies from threatening the plaintiff and her allies in respect of this suit, during and after the trial.”

The plaintiff is praying the court for the following reliefs: A declaration that the negligence of the defendants caused the plaintiff’s daughter’s Keren –Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher death on the 22nd day of June 2021; A declaration that the acts of the defendants, who owed the duty of care to plaintiff’s daughter, were negligent and this led to her death as a result of rape, sexual abuse and molestation which happened under their care.

She therefore prayed the court to award to her the sum of N10 billion damages against the defendants for the breach of duty of care and negligence which led to the death of Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher.

She prayed the court for another N10million for emotional, mental, psychological and physical stress on the plaintiff, caused by the painful death of her daughter at the hands of the defendants who owed her duty of care.

She said despite her demand that the police retrieve CCTV footages of 15th and 16th of June 2021, which she knows discloses how her daughter was sexually abused and the identity of her abuser, the defendants have chosen to obstruct justice by concealing the said footages.