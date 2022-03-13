The family of late Okwuchukwu John Okeke, a native of Okija in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to ravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the original case file and refusal to issue a fiat to a private legal practitioner to get justice for the murder of their son, Mr. John Okeke.

The family at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday accused the state officials of complicity and complacency to conceal the true event that led to the murder, thereby appealing for Obiano’s intervention to unravel the truth and bring justice for the deceased, the family and society.

Elder brother of the deceased, Barr. Mathew Okeke, while addressing journalists said in May 2018, his younger brother was murdered in his house, which they immediately reported to the police.

“When we discovered that, we reported to the police, who after their investigation charged two persons to a magistrate court and remanded them. However, because the police could not prosecute a murder case in a magistrate court, forwarded the case file to the Ministry of Justice in Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After one month when the file was forwarded, the Ministry of Justice refused to take any action on the case. When I enquired, the director of public prosecution in the Anambra State Ministry of Justice told me that the state would never charge the accused persons to court, that even if they were arraigned in court, nothing would come out of it. I was shocked.

“Later, the Ministry of Justice reluctantly charged the case to court on July 20, 2918, after pressure from well-meaning Nigerians, because I complained to anybody that cared to listen to me.

“Surprisingly, after arranging the accused persons in court, on the next adjourned date that the ministry was supposed to start the case, they shamelessly informed the judge that the case file and all exhibits were missing,” he said.

According to Okeke, the judge was shocked and on his own obliged them with CTC of the copy of the case file in the court files, that officials of the ministry attended the court proceedings sometimes, called some witnesses, and later stopped going to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I later spoke to the ministry of justice to give me fiat so that I can prosecute the case, they said I must come with a SAN before they would do that. On my behalf, a very old SAN, Chief Chuks Umomah, applied for fiat to take over the case on April 3, 2019 and stated that the state would not pay him anything, but they denied him the fiat.