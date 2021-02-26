BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Authorities of the Nigeria Customs Service have been called upon to ensure safe release of a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC Jimoh Folowosele, suspected to have been abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

The family of Folowosele who made the call has appealed to the Comptroller -General of NCS Col. Hameed Ali, not to allow their son to die in captivity.

Folowosele, an indigene of Aramoko Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government area of Ekiti State was abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents during official duty in Geidam, a border town in Yobe State alongside his two other colleagues a couple of weeks ago.

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, on behalf of the family, one of the victim’s brother, Idowu Folowosele, accused

the Customs of dilly-dallying over the release of the officer and others that were held captive since February 9, 2021, thereby creating panic and tension within the family.

Idowu who noted that the news about the abduction of their brother has thrown his family to confusion and appealed to the NCS to speed up action that would aid his release said, “It is now exactly two weeks that we received the sad news of the abduction of our brother, Jimoh Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs in Yobe State and up till now, we have not received any official correspondence from the Customs. Yes, NCS admitted that he was kidnapped but since then, mute has been the word,”

Folowosele who said the situation has thrown DSP Folowosele’s wife and children into distress, called on Col Ali, to use his good office to assist the family by intervening as soon as possible.