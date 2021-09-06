Family of the late Kubiat Isaac, a prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who died in police custody in Akwa Ibom State has revealed their son was not under any criminal investigation as claimed by the police.

The family said it would petition the Force Headquarters and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over a press statement issued by the state command police public relations officer Odiko MacDonald on the matter.

MacDonald had said in Uyo that the deceased who was being investigated for criminal offences bordering on cultism and armed robbery took ill while in detention at B Division, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo and was taken to the police clinic where he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the family in a statement through their counsel Inibehe Effiong described the police claims as preposterous and annoying.

According to Effiong, “Kubiat was never under police investigation for alleged armed robbery or cultism or any criminal case for that matter.”

He described as astonishingly provocative that the PPRO asserted falsely, without any basis, that the deceased was evading police arrest “Kubiat was not sick and had no pre-existing medical condition prior to his arrest on Sunday, the 29th day of August, 2021.

“The claim by the PPRO that Kubiat complained about ill-health while he was at B Division, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo is uncanny and preposterous.”

The statement read in part, as the lawyer representing the family of Kubiat Isaac Akpan, I have been inundated with messages and calls from members of the public seeking my response to the press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom State.

“The aged parents of Kubiat are crying and weeping endlessly over the murder of their only son who just graduated from the University of Uyo where he studied Architecture.

“The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police has not visited the family of the deceased. Yet, the PPRO decided to dance on the corpse of Kubiat Isaac.

“To be specific, MacDon’s allusion to cultism, armed robbery and evasion of arrest are nothing but pure fiction.”