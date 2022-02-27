The second prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has narrated to a Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja how the politician allegedly gave her N820,000 to procure four forged medical reports.

The witness, Abidat Lawal, who described herself as a media practitioner, told the trial judge, Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe that Fani-Kayode paid her at different times the sums of N120,000, N150,000, N250,000 and N300,000 for forged medical reports.

Lawal also claimed that the former minister also dictated what the content of the medical report should be.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Fani-Kayode before the court on a 12-count charge of procurement of a “fabricated” medical report and use of the false document.

The anti-graft agency had specifically accused Fani-Kayode of procuring one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered before the Federal High Court, where he is currently standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor for money laundering.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The witness also testified that she used her Samsung phone to communicate with the defendant and the phone is currently with the EFCC.

At this stage, Justice Abike-Fadipe adjourned the matter to enable the prosecution to present and tender the phone in evidence.

Earlier, the first prosecution witness, Bassey Amah had concluded his testimony after he was cross-examined by the lead defence counsel, Norrison Quakers (SAN).

Quakers, through the witness, tendered a Certified True Copy of his hospital’s identity card, and it was thereafter admitted in evidence as Exhibit P2.

The lawyer had noted during cross-examination that on the said ID card, the witness was identified as Assistant Chief Medical Record Officer, while he told the Court that he was the Head of the hospital’s Medical Record Unit.

Under re-examination by the lead prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness, however, clarified that what was on the ID card was his rank and that by designation he is the Head of the Medical Record Unit.

The defence also through the witness, tendered in evidence the extrajudicial statement of the witness, which was volunteered to the EFCC in the course of investigations and was admitted as Exhibit P3.

Through the witness, the defence also tendered the letter written by the EFCC and addressed to the Managing Director of the Hospital concerning the investigation into the said authenticity of the medical report.

The letter and its attachment were admitted in evidence as Exhibit P4 and P4a.

The case has been adjourned till April 8 for the continuation of the trial.