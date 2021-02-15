By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has said that former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, told him he isn’t defecting to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose who stated this yesterday at a programme on Channels TV, also said he can never defect to the APC stressing that while PDP made him all he is today politically, those who defected to the APC have nothing to show for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

While responding to a question on Fani-Kayode purported planned defection to APC, Fayose said, he knows the former minister isn’t going to the APC because he has asked him several times about it.

He however added, “If he leaves PDP and joins the APC, he will be dead as a frontline politician.” He might not be a day to day politician but he is a fighter. I have spoken to him and he said he is not going to APC and I told him to speak up.”

The former governor dismissed suggestions that he might defect to APC, stressing those who left PDP for APC, of what value has it been for them.