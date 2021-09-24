The estranged wife of a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, has dragged her ex-husband before a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the enforcement of her fundamental human rights.

Joined in the suit as co-defendants are the Inspector-General of Police, his officers and men including the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force CID, FCT Commissioner of Police, CSP James Idachaba (OC Legal CID), FCT Command.

The plaintiff, Chikwendu, is seeking the sum of N800m as damages.

Chikwendu said she was demanding the said amount because of the roles of the respondents in intimidating and harassing her during the pendency of her custody suit.

In the suit filed by her counsel, Abdul-Aziz Jimoh, the mother of four asked the court to restrain the IGP, his officers and men from intimidating and harassing her in any form, pending the hearing and determination of her suit seeking the custody of the four children she had with Fani-Kayode.

The applicant is also asking an order enforcing her fundamental human rights as she was apprehensive of an imminent violation of such rights in actualisation of alleged threats to her life by Fani-Kayode and in the face of the nonchalant and refusal of the first, second and third respondents (IGP, DIG Force CID and CP FCT) to investigate her genuine petitions of threat to life against Fani-Kayode, who is the 5th respondent.

Chikwendu sought for a declaration that she was not bound to honor the invitation of the 1st to 4th respondents in relation to a purported conspiracy and forgery of court records during the pendency of suit no CV/372/2021 between her and the ex-husband.

In an affidavit in support of the application deposed to by Chikwendu, she averred that, “I was in a most tempestuous and violent relationship with the fifth respondent (Fani-Kayode), a qualified legal practitioner, a politician and a former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The fifth respondent and I have four children together and I am forcefully separated from our children, who are all minors.

“Consequent upon the unbridled violence perpetrated against me by the fifth respondent and the forceful separation from our children, I filed a suit in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with Suit No CV/372/2021.

“Rather than allow the contending matters placed before the FCT High Court to be determined by the honorable court, the fifth respondent has persisted in using the Police officers under the control of the first respondent (IGP) and supervised by the second respondent (Commissioner of Police FCT) incessantly to intimidate and harass me with a view to interfering in the adjudicatory powers of a competent court of justice.”

When LEADERSHIP contacted Chief Fani-Kayode on the development, he only told our reporter that “We will meet in court.”