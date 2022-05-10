Ahead of CAF Confederation Cup final slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, the excitements of fans have been dampened by the ugly sights at the ‘Nest of Champions’.

The Confederation Cup final slated to hold May 20, 2022 and barely 10 days to the game, the enthusiastic fans in Uyo have expressed dismay at the unkempt nature of the stadium, with heaps of refuse taking over the entrance and the surrounding areas.

Besides, weeds have combined with the garbage to deface the beautiful 30,000 capacity edifice erected by former Governor Godswill Akpabio, to improve sports and expose the state to international competitions.

Worried by the negligence and bad image the graying sports facility could pose to the international community as visitors arrive for the game, angry fans have urged the state governor, Udom Emmanuel to sustain maintenance culture at the stadium.

One of the angry fans who spoke to our Correspondent after last weekend’s NPFL match between Enyimba of Aba and Akwa United at the stadium, Efremfon Inyang, said: “It is wrong for the government to allow this facility to experience this kind of negligence”.

“The Uyo Township Stadium that used to complement the Nest of Champions in some sports and games has been vandalized and the facilities there cannot play host to any sport except social events like funerals and weddings.

“The government is not doing anything in the form of repairs and now, pressure is on the Godswill Akpabio International stadium, which has been taken over by refuse, weeds, dysfunctional television and a gradually balding turf.”

Another fan, Effiong Bassey, charged the stadium authorities including the Commissioner for Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko and the SSA to Governor Emmanuel on Sports, Otuekong Paul Bassey, “To urgently clear the refuse and put the stadium in shape to host the international tournament next week Friday’’.

“Since the commissioning of this stadium by Senator Akpabio , as a sport-loving governor, we had only watched a friendly international match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the visiting Atletico Madrid of Spain.

“This is the second time a high profile international match will be played here and the stadium environment stinks because of refuse dumps and overgrown weeds enveloping the stadium environment”, Charles Inokon, another fan recalled.

However, efforts to speak with Paul Bassey, the senior aide to governor Emmanuel on sports and the Sports Commissioner, Sir Monday Uko, could not yield as they failed to pick calls to their phones.