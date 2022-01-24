Reactions have continue to trail the news of actress, Mercy Aigbe, who unveiled popular movie marketer and CEO of Ibaka TV, Kazim Adeoti a.k.a Adekaz, as her new husband.

Mercy tied the knot with Adekaz through Islamic wedding rites called Nikkah.

This is coming years after the actress quit her first marriage to Lanre Gentry.

The mother of two and entrepreneur now goes by the name Hajia Minnah.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had posted pictures from their pre-wedding session on Instagram with the comment “It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being awesome.”

Adekaz was said to be a friend to Mercy’s former hubby, Lanre Gentry, before she quit the marriage over allegations of physical assault against the latter.

Mercy’s new hubby’s wife and four children are based abroad.

The consummation of the union has now confirmed earlier rumours that Mercy Aigbe was in a romantic relationship with Adekaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress on her instagram handle, @realmercyaigbe, described herself and new hubby as “Alhaji and Hajia Kazim Adeoti”.

“Thank you for being my Peace. My Happiness, May Almighty Allah continue to bless your path and uplift you beyond your imaginations @kazimaseoti @adekazproductions

“Tonight we turn up”.

But, reacting to the development, some social media users and fans accused Mercy of wrecking Adeoti’s home while others supported her, saying the man’s religion made him entitled to more than a wife.

An Instagram user, @Ololade_x wrote: “You left ur husband to become a second wife…Mercy no get mercy ooo.”

@Iam_emy wrote: “And she left her hubby because of cheating things. what yeyebrities can not do does not exist”

@naomikamara wrote: “Dem say d man religion allow am……so she don officially turn 2 wife…..Yoruba actresses and people husband na 5&6”

ADVERTISEMENT

@queenbeauty_touch wrote: “These female celebrities will not allow peoples marriages to be.. this is so unfair and painful”

@lapitjk44 wrote: “And again all of una wey dey shout say mercy aigbe marry person husband some of una Na second wife born una for una Papa”

@joyofwealth_ wrote: “Y’all are just crazy. So the man can move on but the woman can’t. because she married a Muslim that is permitted to marry more than one wife. Ori yin ti daru sir.”