The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has launched the 2021 rainy season farming intervention in North-East Nigeria, which will support over 65,000 smallholder households whose agricultural livelihoods have been disrupted by the insurgency in the region.

Speaking on Saturday during the launching at Farm Centre in Maiduguri, FAO Representative in Nigeria, Mr Fred Kafeero, said the intervention is the sixth successive rainy season farming intervention which FAO has implemented in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, the three states which have been at the center of the long drawn Boko Haram/ ISWAP insurgency.

Kafeero noted that the rainy season farm cultivation was critical to food production in Nigeria, as it ensures food availability and income generation, especially for smallholder and low-income households.

“In Northeast Nigeria, the insurgency, which has lasted over a decade, has constrained the access of smallholder farmers to agricultural inputs including quality seeds and fertilizers.

“FAO supports these farmers, using a kit system that aligns with the various local agro-ecologies. FAO works with the government at the sub-national and local level and non-government partners throughout the implementation of the initiative to ensure its sustainability and localisation.

“In the context of conflict, food production is central to entrenching peace, building resilience, and promoting sustainable development. This underscores FAO’s work in the region as we design agriculture-based interventions that seek to build the humanitarian development and peace nexus,” said Kafeero.

He further highlighted that the government and development partners must continue to collaborate to address limitations to smallholder farmers participation in agricultural production.

He noted that between 2016 and 2020, FAO reached to about 560 000 households with agricultural inputs to cultivate their farms during the rainy seasons, saying that the concerted provision of inputs for the farmers have been contributing to rebuilding resilience in the communities.

He further said that most recently, the post-harvest survey of the 2020 rainy season intervention revealed that the beneficiaries had an average of five to six months of food coverage after the harvest.

“The current 2021 intervention is further significant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that reversed the gains achieved in restoring the livelihoods of those affected by the regional conflict.

“The 2021 rainy season is generously funded by the People and Government of Canada, the European Union Trust Fund for Africa, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Norway and the Kingdom of Sweden,” he added.

In his remarks, Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, said the state was not unaware of the numerous support FAO has rendered to victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the state.