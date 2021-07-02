As part of efforts to imbibe positive diet approach in young people and reverse the alarming malnutrition indices in the country, the Food And Agriculture Orgsnisation of the United Nations (FAO), has suppprted four secondary schools in the FCT Abuja with farm tools and implements.

This is to enhance vegetable farming in the school gardens with the aim to promote diet diversification as well as ensuring food security in the country.

The project, which is also supported by the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (FCT Agricultural Developement Project) is being piloted in the Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) and Junior Secondary School (JSS) Karu, Royal Schools Kuje, Junior Secondary School, Pykassa and Junior Secondary School, Garki, all in Abuja.

Speaking during the field visit and equipment handover ceremony at GDSS, Karu, the Nigeria country representative, FAO, Mr. Fred Kafeero, said school gardening is a nutrition education and the project is very important as it aims at instilling diet diversification knowledge on young ones.

He noted that about 18 per cent of children in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are stunted, saying that the project was a means to changing the narrative.

He said, “Puting emphasis on balance diet is the way to go, especially by staring with young people like you and encouraging you to grow vegetables and fruits. So school gardening as a nutrition education can significantly contribute in addressing the nutrition challenges, we want to encourage you for the good work that you at doing already, continue this good work in the school and also when you go back home so that you can be able to teach your parents the importance of healthy diet.”

Kafeero expressed optimism that through the multi-player effect, the project will not only benefit school children but also the surrounding communities.

“We believe that the school project will spread wider, not just within the school community,” he said.

He commended the FCT administration for extending its commitment and collaboration in implementing the project.

“It is very important that we have the authorities being part of what we do.

“And we believe that many other schools will learn from this effort and that this project will be replicated in other schools, this shouldn’t just remain a pilot but should go to other school,” he said.

The director, Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), Hajia Karima Babangida, said the essence of the project was to actually promote diet diversity in the country’s food system.

“We can not only be farming staple crops like rice cassava and yam, this is a project that tend to expose students and the teachers on the importance of the different in our diet.

“Only FCT has 18 per cent of stunted children, it is such a big issue and of course apart from malnutrition, we also have the issue of hidden hunger due to micronutrient deficiency in our diet, the students are being tought the importance of vegetables in our diet,” she explained.

Karima expressed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the school in scaling up and expanding the project.

“The Ministry of Agriculture will support the project with cold frame irrigation, tomatoes seeds, biofortified orange flesh potatoes, yam and other innovative ways of growing these plants. We are going to grow this yam in sacks and bags, we are going to get you plastic crates and tables to grow the potatoes. The principle should send a request to the ministry so that we can get these things out as soon as possible,” she said.

In his vote of thanks, the principal, JSS Karu, Mr. Shimachimin Moses, acknowledged that by the establishment of the school farms, the awareness for school gardening has been reinvigorated, while promising that no stone shall be left unturned to ensure that the farms are well maintained.