The mourners who trooped to ECWA Good News Church, Maitama, on Thursday and yesterday for the service of song/ tributes and burial service came from Kano, Borno, Lagos, Kwara, Benue and Taraba, among others, to pay their last respect to a man of humility, love and peace.

In his 55-year earthly existence, he made his abode with those who love peace and progress. With him religion was a personal affair, but he loved the brotherhood of humanity and stayed away from the bigotry of extremists that were always striving to muddle up the water of peace. He valued friendship and strived to maintain it.

To Alex, it was alright to be angry with a friend, but what he detested was allowing such an anger to linger beyond sunset. He saw politics purely as an exercise for the defense of the community. Life to the erudite lawyer and defender of the oppressed was to be enjoyed with others. That explains why he provided humour when in the company of friends and relations.

In death, Alex re-enacted what he stood for: peace and love of the human brotherhood, including bringing diverse people across religious and ethnic divides for a communion. He loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. While understanding that on this earth we seek a city that is not made with hands but one that is to come, he never let down efforts in serving his Maker.

Blessed with a wonderful family and friends who truly loved him, watching his remains lowered to the grave at the Gudu cemetery yesterday proved teary for many of us who knew him. Alex always looked at the brighter side of life and was convinced that there was no need to concentrate on discussing human flaws since the human character is also flawed.

Alex, you have played your part well and I pray may your exemplary earthly life be rewarded with a mansion in that city that is paved with gold. Rest in peace thou smiling soul that understood all and forgave all. Alex, may your good deeds speak for you. While we live in this corporeal world you shall always be remembered for the laughter and sweet memories you created