Cost of air travel across Nigeria will begin to drop as Air Peace, announced the arrival of one of its aircraft, a Boeing 737, which has been undergoing C-check maintenance in Israel.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQU, arrived Lagos on Friday after going through maintenance in Israel.

LEADERSHIP recall that air passengers have been paying huge fare since easing COVID-19 lockdown when some aircraft were trapped in foreign countries for routine maintenance checks.

Stakeholders have argued that as soon as the aircraft return to Nigeria, they will service more routes, increase capacity as well as reduce high air fare experienced in the sector due to limited aircraft servicing local passengers.

However, according to a press statement issued by Airpeace, the B737 is the fourth aircraft to return after undergoing varying levels of extensive maintenance checks, adding that several of its aircraft were still undergoing maintenance overseas having been flown out before the COVID-19 outbreak and the attendant lockdown.

He said, “We have many of our aircraft on maintenance abroad. We ought to have received a good number of them but the COVID-19 lockdown in different parts of the world has been slowing work on the aircraft.”

The airline stated that as more aircraft return from maintenance trip, it will resume suspended routes gradually and increase frequencies to selected destinations.

The statement also revealed that Air Peace will be deploying its two brand new E195-E2 aircraft for scheduled operations very soon as the jets are currently operating demo flights.