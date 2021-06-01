The chief executive officer of Farm4Me, ViableX and Ceepass, Mr Adama Adama, has been honoured with the Royal African Young Leadership Award for creating jobs in the agricultural sector.

The award was in recognition of his ingenuity at creating social impact businesses that provide employment for the masses.

The event, which was held at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, was organised by the Ooni of Ife’s Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), a youth development and capacity initiative.

The 2021 award ceremony was declared open by Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.

Adama bagged the award for creating massive employments through his innovative Agribusiness solutions in Nigeria on the second day of the 2021 Royal Young Leadership Forum’s 14-day event, themed “Africa of the Future: Unlocking the Hidden Treasures of the Continent.”

While declaring the 14-day event open, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi explained that the latest edition is premised on the progress achieved in 2020.

The RALF award is the third in succession this year for Adama and his company, Farm4Me Tractor Rental Services, the agritech company he started two years ago that has become a game-changer in the agribusiness sector of Nigeria and Africa.

On April 16, the company had scooped the award of Africa’s Leading Quality Farm Equipment Sales and Rental Service Provider of the Year 2021 at the 7th African Quality Achievement Award. A month earlier, It also added to its kitty the international award of West Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand.