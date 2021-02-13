The Foundation for Equity and Justice (FEJ) chided the Benue state governor’s stance on government’s position on the ongoing farmer/herders conflict.

It added that the letter was capable of stoking the fire of religious and ethnic tension.

Ortom had accused the president of not doing enough to halt the herders-farmers conflict in Benue and insecurity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Foundation for Equity and Justice noted that Ortom aims to cause panic in the state and then point fingers at the Federal Government.

In the statement signed by its Secretary-General, Raymond Oralu, the group said the governor, being a “herdsman” wants to monopolize cattle business in his state and would go to any length to secure that.

According to the foundation, Ortom’s claims that Buhari is a Fulani president is an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

The group, however, advised the Benue governor to desist from making unguarded and unsubstantiated statements in the press and concentrate on the task of governance.

The foundation also said the governor should be held responsible for the escalation of farmers-herders conflict in Benue and environs.