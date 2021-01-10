BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have confirmed the arrest of a resident suspected of poisoning cattle in Gindin Dutse village of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two cows had died in the village after eating some poisoned cassava beside a farm.

The troops trailed and arrested the owner of the farm, who is now undergoing preliminary investigations.

In a related development, the troops have also informed Kaduna State government of an attack by criminals in Kamaru Chawai village, Kauru local government area.

According to the report, the troops responded to a distress call from the village, and arrived the location to find three persons – Sunday Joshua, Samson Andy and Mrs Tani Jacob – shot dead, and one person, John Joshua, injured.

An eye-witness reported that four attackers arrived at the victims’ compound and an argument ensued in English Language. Shortly after this, the assailants opened fire on the victims.

A statement issued by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, investigations indicated that the gunmen were criminals from a neighbouring state who crossed over into the village to carry out the heinous act.

He said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed shock and grief at the report of the attack, and condoled the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The governor further tasked security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the corpses he said has been handed over to the relevant authorities in Chawai Chiefdom, and the injured victim receiving treatment in a hospital in a neighbouring state, as troops sustain patrols in the area.