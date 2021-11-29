The National Apex of Nigerian Farmers Cooperative Societies Limited (NANFACOS) has called on the federal government to enlist materials and finance to support its mandate in a bid to unite, regulate and supervise farmers cooperative societies in Nigeria.

NANFACOS national president, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma made the call in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the significant of the cooperative in engaging agricultural entrepreneurs with credit delivery system to farmers and innovative business.

Chief Uzoma said most of the government agricultural loans do not produce desired result due to lack of good monitoring system which he believe NANFACOS has come to bridge the gap by bringing farmers closer to the money market activities, breaking the credit delivery system barriers and ensuring its monitoring for desired results.

He urged the state governments to donate at least 1000 hectares of land to enable the cooperative discharge its articulated agricultural activities in each state of the federation.

Chief Uzoma also appealed to the government for support of official vehicles to ease its operations.