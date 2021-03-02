BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Some cocoa and kolanut farmers in Ekiti state are counting their losses as fire ravages their farms covering over 200 hectares of land, worth millions of Naira.

A visit by LEADERSHIP to the farm showed a large expanse of cocoa plantation of several acres running into millions of naira destroyed by the fire outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the affected farmers, Mr. Dosumu Oladapo, decried the situation, which he said has brought sadness to him in view of the extent of damage done to his farm.

Oladapo who said the incident has rendered him jobless as he could not easily find an alternative job, explained that he borrowed money from a Cooperative Society in the area few months ago to hire labourers and purchased chemicals before the fire struck.

The physically distraught farmer appealed to the government, private and religious organisations, as well as public spirited individuals to assist him, saying that the move would enable him to come back to life.

Another victim, Mr. Olomu Eniola pleaded with the government, as well as well-meaning individuals and corporate organizations to come to his aid.

The fire disaster, according to Ekiti State Management Emergency Agency (SEMA), occurred at Ikoro and Iloro communities, in Ijero local government area of the state.

The Chairman of the agency, Captain. Sunday Adebomi (rtd), confirmed that apart from the cash crops the fire also destroyed oranges, palm trees, plantains, pineapples, cassava, as well as maize farms, worth several millions of naira.