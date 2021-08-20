A political support group, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door 2023 organisation, has said that the low-income farmers, who were beneficiaries of its fertiliser distribution in the North-West zone, were excited about the support.

National Coordinator of the group, Umar Faringado Kazaure, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the gesture will continue in order to deepen the philanthropic gesture and disposition of the President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

He noted that farmers in Kano, Katsina Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States were target beneficiaries of the gesture.

“Needless to re-emphasise that we are doing this to show who our mentor, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is. He is selfless and a pan-Nigerian and when we believe that when he take up a higher national assignment again, agriculture is one area he will prioritise for the betterment and food security of the nation.

“The low-income farmers were very happy with our little support because these are ordinary things the government ought to have done for them in this rainy season but they are not forthcoming. Now we have done it to demonstrate what Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki stands for.

“It is on record that as governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki midwifed an innovative agricultural revolution through his Back-To-Farm project and the birth of the Shonga Farms initiative to promote job creation, improve productivity and enhance food security.

“This shows that when he take up another higher national assignment again, Nigerians will feel his humane and caring attributes in governance,” he said.

The statement quoted one of the beneficiaries, Musa Yawale, who praised Saraki for being a beacon of hope for the masses in his native Kwara State and beyond.

Faringado, therefore, added that the group will continue to undertake advocacy campaings and humanitarian gestures toward engendering good governance and ameliorating the sufferings of the less-privileged respectively as exemplified by Saraki.