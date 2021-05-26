Farmers under the aegis of All farmers Association of Nigeria have declared their support for the ban imposed by the federal government on the importation of some agro-allied products.

The president of the association, Farouk Rabiu Mudi , on Tuesday during the formal launching of Energy Efficient Rice Processing System held at the palace of the emir of Bichi, Farouk said the policy by the FG would help pave avenue to boost the farm yields of Nigerian farmers.

He said there is the need to enhance the dividends of the border closure policy through the availability and access to affordable modern farming technological innovations to Nigerian farmers at all levels.

Mudi stated further that the border closure and its objective would be fully attained by the federal government through further commitment to creating an environment where farmers would access high-tech agro allied technology at affordable rates.

He applauded the emir of Bich, Ahaji Nasiru Ado Bayero for what he described as unflinching support to the initiation and establishment of the Energy Efficient Rice Processing System within Bichi Emirate Council.