Some middle-belt leaders have carpeted Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom over his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari over his administration’s handling of the farmers/herders crisis.

The group, under the auspices of the Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), warned the governor to focus on governance rather than habitually incite Nigerians against Fulani herders.

The MBCG, at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, described Ortom’s assaults on President Buhari and Fulani herders as “uncomplimentary and a grand plot to orchestrate widespread public violence in Nigeria”.

In his address, Alex Samuel, the Secretary of MBCG’s Board of Trustees, said the governor capitalizes on the slightest opportunity to criticise President Buhari whereas in his state people die daily of hardship and starvation.

According to him, while President Buhari has entrenched durable peace between farmers and herders, Ortom continues to fuel hatred amongst the people due to political benefits from the crisisd create using Fulani herdsmen.

The MBCG advised the governor to concentrate on providing genuine leadership to the people who elected him.

Mr Samuel, however, warned the governor to stop dancing on the graves of innocent citizens with his persistent onslaught on Buhari and Fulani herders.

He said Gov. Ortom has been tolerated enough and he should purge himself of the anti-Buhari and Fulani herders’ sentiments and face genuine governance.