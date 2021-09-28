All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), yesterday opposed a plea by the inspector-general of police (IGP) to withdraw from a suit filed against its embattled ex-President, Kabir İbrahim.

Counsel to AFAN, Modibbo Bakari, who made his intention known after Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja fixed October 20 for hearing of the matter, said he was going to file a counter affidavit to challenge the move.

Recall that AFAN had, on May 11, 2020, sued Ibrahim and his dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged refusal to hand over the association’s assets and property.

Ibrahim was said to have been elected into office in 2014 in accordance with Article 13 of the Constitution of the organisation which provides five-year single term for every elected executive member.

Ibrahim, whose tenure as AFAN president expired in June 2019, was alleged to have been parading himself as the leader of the association in recent times.

While the former president is listed as 1st defendant in the case, the IGP is sued as 2nd defendant.

When the matter was called, lawyer to the IGP, Victor Okoye, informed the court that he had a motion on notice seeking for the court to strike out the name of the 2nd defendant (IGP) from the suit for failure of the applicant to disclose any reasonable cause of action why his client should be joined.

He said the motion, dated September 24, was filed the same day. Okoye said that lawyers to AFAN and Ibrahim had been served.

Bakari, who confirmed the service of the motion, however said he was only served with the application “this morning” (Monday morning) and he would need a short time to respond appropriately.

His application was not opposed by other counsel, including A.O. Ekeya, who represented Ibrahim in the case.

Justice Taiwo adjourned the matter until Oct. 20 for hearing of the applicant’s counter affidavit.

Speaking to newsmen after the matter, Bakari stressed that he would opposed the I-G’s request to withdraw from the suit and would alsoasked for a restraining order, stopping the I-G and his agents from

continue to harass his client, pending the determination of the suit.