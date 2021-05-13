ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Mango Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NAMPPMAN), has urged state governments and the private sector to establish food processing plants in the country.

National Organising Secretary of the association, Chief Orji Aso, made the call in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aso, who decried the post-harvest losses incurred by Nigerian farmers, said that establishing processing plants was critical to checking imminent food crisis in the country.

According to him, the country would be saving a lot in processing foods and a lot to fall back on, in case of any food shortage.

“The question is; do we have adequate and good storage facilities in the country? So there is need to encourage food processing. For instance, there is no adequate plants for mango processing and if you ask an average Nigerian, he will tell you that mango is just to cut and eat, not knowing that you can use mango to produce chips, juice and jam. Every household should plant mango, know how to process it and know where to sell the mango.

“This is because if you look around you see mangoes littered around and we want to stop that. There are individuals that have money that can easily establish the mango fruit juice industry although it is very capital intensive. But if you look at other areas like the mango chips, what does it take? Just cutter and dryer,” he said.