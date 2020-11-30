By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Humanitarian Ministry has reiterated it’s commitment to coordinate, promote and strengthen social system that provide support for humanitarian needs of people living with disability by integrating best practices, mechanisms and solutions through effective utilization of data, research and planning.

The minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Umar Farouq said this yesterday during a ministerial press briefing to acquaint the Nigerian public with the activities and programmes of the Ministry since it inception.

Farouq said, “In championing Social Inclusion, deliberate efforts were made to capture vulnerable youth and groups which included Women, People with Special Needs, in the expansion of the National Social Register by one million households. Also, in the Economic Sustainability Plan we have over 1,000,000 Urban poor in the National Social Register.

“As of June 2020, 4.41% of the total number of individuals captured in the National Social Register are recognized as Persons with Special Needs. This comes to a total of six hundred and eighty-five thousand and ninety (685,090) Persons with Special Needs in the National Social Register”.

“About 3.7 million households comprising of more than 15.5 million Individuals have been captured on the National Social Register. Of that number, over 2.8 million of the households which comprise of 13.5 million Individuals are eligible for Conditional Cash Transfer. This numbers are spread across the 36 states and FCT. The numbers are further broken down to 7.6 million males and 7.9 million females”.

“In line with Mr. President’s directive to expand the National Social Register, we have developed a strategy for targeting the urban poor. This register will use existing databases from the National Communication’s Commission (NCC), and the Bank Verification Number (BVN) from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Here we are collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy”.

She said the Ministry have lived to its mandate of developing Humanitarian policies and provide eﬀective coordination of National and International Humanitarian interventions; ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness, and response; and manage the formulation and implementation of fair, focused, social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.”

The National Social Investment Programmes which were created via a Presidential Directive in 2016 by his Excellency, Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari, are aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability as a key execution priority for the Nigerian government as identiﬁed in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). NSIP has four programmes as follows:

Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) Job Creation Unit (N-Power) Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). These programmes are being implemented nationwide, and we will provide further details during this engagement.

In the past one year, the Ministry has been able to initiate the development of a policy for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development while collaborating with other MDAs on the review of and update of existing policies as it relates to our Ministry.

While applauding stakeholders she commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), North East Development Commission (NEDC), National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) for their immense contributions to the achievements recorded by the ministry, she called for cooperation and renewed commitment to ensure the ideas that gave birth to Ministry is not defeated.

Adding that the Ministry has also developed the Civil-Security Cooperation (CiSEC) in Humanitarian Interventions to effectively tackle issues of access, coordination and communication between humanitarian actors and security sector towards the seamless delivery of humanitarian action to the vulnerable. “Since its adoption, the structures within the CiSEC framework have tackled and resolved critical humanitarian issues, assessed and prioritised options for access for the humanitarian community and provided an ecosystem for stakeholders to collaboratively develop policies for the coordination of humanitarian acts”.