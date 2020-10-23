By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan and Adegwu John,

Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and Social Development in realization of the need to ensure coordinated approach in addressing Disaster Risk Reduction has sensitized citizens in the Federal Capital Territory to raise awareness, educate the public and to mobilize political will and resources in ensuring Disaster Risk Reduction.

Farouq who said this yesterday in commemoration of 2020 international day for disaster risk reduction that every 13th of October every year has been set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness, educate the public and to mobilize political will and resources in ensuring Disaster Risk Reduction globally. The international theme of this year’s commemorating is “Disaster Risk reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “This national theme is a reflection of the Ministry’s focus on strengthening the existing strategies for disaster risk reduction and to facilitate the development of new ones where there are gaps in line with international best practices as contained in the Sendai the Disaster Risk Reduction in 2015, today we are translating the call for Disaster Risk Reduction into action and departing from the normal rhetoric in making international days with speeches. Hence, the Ministry has organized this simulated fire exit drill which focus in raising awareness among the public and private organizations as well as mitigating the risks of fire especially in the high rising buildings”.

“The purpose of the fire exit/evacuation drill is to ensure effective and efficient use of the exit facilities available in the case of emergency. Such drills ensure orderly exit under control and prevention of panic that has been responsible for much of the loss of life in major fire disaster.

“As a Ministry charged with the responsibility of coordinating all actions in disaster preparedness and mitigation, we are poised to continue a sustained sensitization of the general public to guide against unforeseen fire disaster”.

She appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his vision and creating enabling environment for translating his vision into action, adding that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development shall continue to uphold the mantle of his visionary leadership.