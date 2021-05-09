Saad Nafisat Tomiwa, is a skin therapist, model and make up artist. In this interview with LEADERSHIP SUNDAY, she expresses confidence that she will excel as a serial entrepreneur, with her brand sitting at the top like other successful entrepreneurs both home and abroad.

What has been your challenges?

My challenges has always been meeting up, because it’s super competitive out here.

What is your drive?

I am driven by the love I have for arts, and of course I love being independent.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion to me is expressing my identity, showing people who you are with what you wear. I love fashion and I represent it.

So far in business, do you have any regret?

No regrets at all because at this point, God is with me.

What would be your advice to younger entrepreneurs?

My advice to younger ones is, and I keep saying this all the time to them, ” Lay your hands on whatever you can do or be skillful so you can be independent someday and don’t have to depend on humans all the time”

What has been your highest point?

My business is the best thing that has ever happen to me, so watching it grow with a spice of popularity in it gives me goose bumps all the time and I am super grateful for that.

Tell us a little about yourself

I am from Katsina state, I come from a large family, they are super awesome and dramatic we are 3 in number and I’m the last child. love them all and they are super supportive too.

What genre of music do you listen to and why?

My kind of music are mainly Ninja kinda songs with a little twist of pop songs too. That’s because some lyrics will inspire me and some is danceable, I love to dance.

Would you say it has been a successful venture since you started this business?

Oh yes looking back from how everything started to this point I will say it’s has been successful most especially in my skincare business and I give Almighty God all the glory, I mean the sky is my starting point.

Where do you see your brand, few years from now.

I want to see myself excel and as a serial entrepreneur. I want my brand to sit at the top like other successful entrepreneurs both home and abroad. I want to marry the man of my dreams and of course have lovely kids and from there we move forward in life also I have other businesses I will to venture into.