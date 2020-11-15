Cynthia Oguntoye, is the creative director and Founder of Maison Loulabelle, a luxury Afrocentric children’s multi-brand store that designs award winning clothes for kids. In this interview with Stellamaries Amuwa, she speaks on her job among other matters.

Tell us about your journey into Afrocentric kids fashion…

Actually I was looking for beautiful luxurious Afrocentric kids fashion like modern kids fashion, that I could dress my young daughter in. After years of searching and couldn’t find any, I decided in 2014 to bridge the gap and create luxurious modern Afrocentric kids fashion, that is readily available. I personally believe that culture, tradition and sense of identity comes from re-enforcing our beliefs, and this comes from exposure to everyday things.

I think this should start from birth and what the kids play with, how they dress and all of that. It gives them an increased sense of pride as regards who they are and what they stand for. This was the vision behind Maison Loulabelle.

What are the challenges so far in running Maison Loulabelle?

So far, I will group our challenges into two phases. The first stage which was probably the most difficult stage, because at that time they where few brands in the childrens’ sector where you have to design, manufacture and retail from scratch and go through all of these aspect of the supply chain by yourself, with few people who have worked that part to be available to advice you.

Though, earlier on in the business, I realised that I couldn’t do my business on women and men, it was a completely different challenge. At that time in 2014, it wasn’t as today when you have a lot of places where you can go for inspiration or Google, I literally had to learn. But today, my business is at a different stage.

Maison Loulabelle gained international attention in different parts of the world, so the major challenges I face today is funding for expansion of the level where we want to be at the moment. We need fund, moreso some bank loans are not conducive for business. So, it still means we have to operate with funds available.

Again the issue of logistics, our products are really wanted around the world, but the issue about the matter is the cost of shipping still remains high despite using some of the best logistics partners in the world, the cost of shipping still remains high. This also deters businesses.

Any regrets?

To be honest, I wouldn’t say I have any regrets because apart from business, I’m not one for regrets. I don’t dwell on regrets. I think there is a lesson for every failure.

What are your fondest childhood memories?

Some of my fondest childhood memories revolve around religion, playing dress-up, pro-play, finding dresses for my doll. In Jos, when we were growing up then, Jos was so beautiful with lots of hills and flowers. We loved cutting and designing dresses for our dolls.

Who is your mentor?

I have a lot of strong women in businesses, not just businesses but in family life. Strong people that I look up to and reach out to depending on the different conditions that I find myself, or different cases that I need help. So, I do have a whole lot of different mentors, it will be difficult to pick.

Afrocentric Kids Fashion is not a regular brand when it comes to fashion. What inspired this brand?

Prior to establishing this brand, I worked as a consultant for various World Bank and DFID programmes. I have a Masters Degree in Human Resource Management from Robert Golden University, Aberdeen. Basically as a consultant, I could manage my own time, so my hours were flexible and I earned a good amount of money for my time. I started business when I became a new mom. That left me with more time on my hands and so I figured I could choose my work hours and delivery of my goals and focus on my passion at the time, which is fashion.

I love African fashion, I love all things African. Sometimes we don’t realise how special we are, but if you have lived or grown up outside the country, you will understand how unique and special our culture is. However, knowing that I’ve always loved things Afrocentric, I wanted to be able to dress my daughter in Afrocentric fashion, but there was none to offer me the kind of style that I liked- luxurious, modern, contemporary and all of that.

So, when I enrolled at the Fashion Academy, we had homework to make women’s stuff, but I would go home and find myself making stuff for my daughter instead. Then I realised that my passion was not necessarily in women’s fashion, but that there was a gap in children’s fashion that I needed to fill.

What was your experience like at the London Kids Fashion Week?

Maison Loulabelle was invited to participate in the London Kids Fashion Week, which runs concurrently with the London Fashion Week. The international fashion week runs in two cycles which is in February and September. Maison Loulabelle attended the fashion show for February. It was a two days event, with the first day starting with a fashion show for the industry.

A lot of major department buyers and influencers were in attendance. The fashion show on the first day, was to show the industry who you are as a brand, what your brand is about. Being on the runway was a very interesting time. Maison Loulabelle showcased side by side with some of the great brands like karl Lagerfeld Kids, who was the lead designer for Chanel. The London Kids Fashion Week was the last show for karl Lagerfeld Kids before he died. It was a great honour to showcase alongside some of the renowned brands. The second day of the show was a consumer show, and this was just showing the general public what you have on ground – pretty much your ready to wear looks.

What was the motive behind London Kids Fashion Show?

The entire point of the London Kids Fashion Show, is to create a community within the kids fashion sector and create a community within the kids sector, because the kids fashion sector is a fast growing sector globally and not just to showcase the designers but the kids too. And we count ourselves lucky and blessed to be chosen to participate at such a laudable event.

What was the strong point you proved in order to infiltrate the Western kids fashion?

The ability to bridge the gap between Afrocentric kids fashion and normal kids fashion, as well as infuse luxury into African kids fashion was quite instructive. Getting to London was very exciting for us because it is something that, as a brand, we have never been used to. Of course, there are fashion shows that happen here in Nigeria, but this one was on another level. First of all, there are four different fashion shows in the world namely: the London Fashion Week, Milan, New york and Paris. To be part of one of the major fashion shows is something I can’t put into words.

What influenced your personal fashion and style?

Fashion and style is an interpretation of who you are. Once again, for me, it’s the expression of who you are, how you dress, a classic example is you. I can dress in same clothing, for me, style is the way of putting it together with my personal stamp, or soul print on how you dress.

style is something that is very personal. Fashion is a reflection of oneself, your creativity, your mood and your personality.

What are your post COVID – 19 measures to move to the next level?

We pay attention to social spacing, the use of facemask and hand sanitiser, making sure we do not have so many people within the same place at the same time.

The major change we have seen in my organization, is the growth of our online sale and our website. We’ve always had a website, but with the pandemic we were forced to actually focus on our website. The major percentage of our sales and customers are through our website. We’ve been a lot more focused on building our website. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we’ve had over 500 percentage increase on our website. A lot of businesses are done online as well as in store.

What is your take on staying fashionable with facemask?

Nigerians are very fashionable people with lots of fabulous facemasks. For me whatever rocks your boat, go ahead. Personally, I don’t feel comfortable with cloth facemask, I prefer the surgical face mask, it makes me comfortable.

What makes you happy?

My family makes me happy, I’m happy when I see happy people around me.

How do you unwind?

For now it has taken so many different stages in my life. At this moment, it’s just to have a good moment either with my friends, sit and talk or just at home reading books. At this stage in my life unwinding is so much easy than it was before. I take pleasure in the simplest things, just have full hours of sleep it gives me joy.

What genre of music do you listen to?

I love music of all genres, I love Hip hop, Afro beats, Jazz it depends on the mood I’m in.

What is your advice for younger Nigerians?

For the younger generation, I say the future is yours, Nigeria is yours. It is whatever you make of it that you will get. I’m proud of the Nigerian youth. I have faith in the future of our children and my advice is, believe in yourself. Whatever you set your mind to do, you can achieve.