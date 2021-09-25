Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has charged participants at the 27th meeting of the National Council on Works in Bauchi, Bauchi State, to activate the infrastructure maintenance economy in their respective states.

Addressing council members at the meeting, the minister said since the implementation of the Marshall plan in 1948, after the Second World War, it has become clear to any serious minded economist or politician that infrastructure provision is critical to development, growth and wealth creation.

On the theme of the 27th meeting of the National Council on Works: “Infrastructure Delivery, Maintenance Economy and National Prosperity”,

He said, “I hope it would help all of us focus on, not just the importance of the investment in infrastructure, but more importantly on the maintenance of infrastructure.

“The economy around maintenance and sustainable and long lasting jobs that are created through maintenance.

“The heart of the matter and the message participants should all take home from the Meeting of the 27th Meeting of the National Council on Works is on what should be done in addition to building infrastructure, in order to keep the jobs on.

“The answer, Ladies and Gentlemen is simple. We must maintain the infrastructure we build.”

On maintenance economy, he said it is important for many reasons, the first of which is that it preserves the life of the infrastructure and get the best value for the money we spent on it.

He explained further that maintenance economy is a critical contributor and driver of GDP in many economies around the world.

He said, “You will notice that I have spoken about a “maintenance economy” not a “maintenance culture.” This is because maintenance is not a cultural thing, it is an existential matter of survival, bread and butter and income.”