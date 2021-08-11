Minister of works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) has called for punitive sanctions on unprofessional engineers in order to sanitise the industry.

He said this in accordance with the rule of law to prevent them from adversely affecting national prosperity objectives.

Fashola, who was represented by the minister of state for works and housing, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, said this yesterday at the 29th Engineering Assembly organised by the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (COREN) held in Abuja.

He said, “I learnt that some engineers were recently de-registered for professional misconduct to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I believe these sanctions need to be carried out regularly to avoid infrastructure failures.”