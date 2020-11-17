ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt |

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said the recent clarification by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on the campaign for the refund of N75billion spent on federal roads in Rivers State, has vindicated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Fashola had while commissioning the Rebisi Flyover along Port Harcourt-Aba Road, constructed by the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration, clarifiedd that Amaechi was at the forefront of the campaign to refund the monies spent of federal roads in the state to the Rivers State government.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said apart from vindicating the former Rivers State Governor, Fashola’s clarification have laid to rest all speculations and uncertainties about the roles played by Amaechi on the campaign for the refund.

He said the revelation by the Works and Housing minister, gave credence to his long held position that Amaechi engineered the reimbursement of funds to Rivers and other states in Nigeria, an act which has been described by many as practical fairness.

The APC chieftain, who described Fashola’s clarification as not only encouraging and heartwarming, said it was an eye-opener and deep revelation, particularly to those who may have been cowed into believing the calumnious campaign and unwarranted propaganda orchestrated by Wike.

Eze alleged that the governor orchestrated the calumnious campaign and unwarranted propaganda, with the aim of pulling down and decimating Amaechi, who he described as his mentor and all time benefactor.

He said: “It is now public knowledge that the Minister of Transportation was the arrowhead of the demand on the floor of the Federal Executive Council to persuade the Federal Government to pay the outstanding funds to states.

“Governor Wike must have to apologise to the world, particularly to the good people of Rivers State for attempting to destroy and make nonsense of the hard earned reputation of one of the greatest sons of Rivers State, in the person of Rt. Hon. Amaechi and stop forthwith any further attack on the personality of a man whose love for Rivers State and her people is infectious.