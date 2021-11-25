Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and the attorney general of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday led the federal government’s delegation to commission the newly-completed 155-kilometre (Phases I and II) of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road.

In his opening remark, Fashola said the Muhammadu Buhari administration had brought good tidings to the people and governments of Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states, who will be impacted by the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road that the president commissioned yesterday.

He said, “My principal message to you all is that this is the first of many more project completion and handovers our country will experience in the next few weeks and months as we enter what I call a season of completion and impact.

“In this phase of completion, Mr President has approved that ministers from the various states where projects have been completed should represent him to perform the handover formalities,” Fashola said.

He said the other handing over formalities that would follow that of yesterday in Kebbi includes the commissioning in Jigawa State of section II covering 142.2 x 2 (dual) kilometers between Shuwarin and Azare, connecting Jigawa and Bauchi states; Bauchi for section III covering 106.3 x 2 kilometers between Azare and Potiskum, connecting Bauchi and Yobe states; Benue for Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road covering 24 Kilometers connecting Benue and Cross River states and Ebonyi for New-Uduma-Uburu Road covering 26.27 kilometers with 14 kilometers spur to Ishiagu connecting Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The minister said the projects represent major investment in road transport infrastructure, which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.

According to him, “They are visible and incontrovertible assets in proof of what Nigeria’s resources are invested in, from a combination of our earned resources, and borrowings.

“This occasion affords another opportunity to acknowledge the impact of the Sukuk funding in the completion of Azare – Potiskum, Shuwarin- Potiskum and Sokoto-Tambuwal- Kontagora Roads. The Sukuk is currently contributing to progress of work on 44 roads across Nigeria and as we complete them, events like this will hold.”

On his part, Malami said the government is determined to improve road transport infrastructure, the ease of doing business, create jobs and prosperity to lift people out of poverty.

Malami, who represented Buhari, said, “I can confidently say that as we enter the final lap of the tenure of the Buhari administration we are also entering a season of completion and delivery of projects.

“As you can all see, we are handing over today the 155 kilometre road, which is Phases I&II (Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega) of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road.

“This road links Sokoto and Kebbi states together, and it is a critical component of our national road network. This road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if it is well used and not abused, it should last for the designed service life.

“Road abuse takes many forms such as overloading of vehicles and trucks which accelerates pavement damage, spilling of petroleum products, which dissolves all the components and allows water to penetrate, and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places, that brings the onset of road failure from the shoulder.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them.”

The minister said the road is also a story of the capacity of our people. The patriotic Nigerians who were employed directly to build the road, the scores of suppliers employed indirectly who are responsible for providing the machines used in the construction.