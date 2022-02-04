As Nigeria struggles to surmount the current security challenges, the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, have stressed the need for the nation’s security agencies to synergise and ensure the implementation and enforcement of the Survey Coordination Act (SCA).

Delivering the keynote address at the 2021 Collaboration Meeting of the Office of Surveyor-General of the Federation and the Armed Forces and other security agencies on the implementation of the Survey Coordination Act in Abuja, Fashola said the issue of surveying and mapping had become so important given the prevailing insecurity in the country which was already impeding economic activities.

Highlighting the economic importance of security, the works and housing minister and chief host of the occasion, represented by the director, Cadastre at OSGOF, Mrs Akerele Omolara, said, “Surveying and mapping with adequate security is the bedrock of any meaningful development.

“To achieve this, there must be strict adherence to the rules and regulations that govern the surveying and mapping practice in country.

“It is evident that surveying and mapping practice in Nigeria and the world in general is rapidly changing as the skills required in the past is giving way to technological innovations.

“It may also interest you to know that new opportunities for the provision of added value services are beginning to mount pressure on survey rules and regulations which makes the implementation of the Survey Coordination Act not only important but also necessary.”

On his part, Malami who was the special guest of honour at the occasion said with the dynamics of national security which are fast changing world over, nations technological supremacy and economic powers are being measured by their “ability to solve virtually every problem online using IT to outwit their contemporaries, not in the physical battle field this time, but in cyberspace”.

Malami who was represented by Yusuf Abdullahi Abdulkadir stressed the need for security agencies in the country to key into the new opportunities in technology in their quest to overrun kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

“The time has therefore come for the collaboration of this office with the security agencies to project and coordinate a cyber-smart survey interface that at a glance would give our security and defence agencies the necessary advantage in locating and displacing the miscreants easily through technological efficiency,” he said.

In his welcome address earlier, the surveyor-general of the federation (SGoF), Abuduganiyu Adebomehin said in view of the strategic role the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGoF) plays in all aspects of the Nigerian economy as a political state, the office collaborates with various sectors and stakeholders on diverse platforms for different purposes, one of which is to enable them understand their geospatial needs and provide as appropriate.