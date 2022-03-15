Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has described the professionals of the ministry as the greatest resource that drive the successes of the various projects it engages in Nigeria.

Fashola said this in Abuja on Monday at the 2020 recognition and award ceremony for staff of the ministry in Abuja where 37 awardees were recognised in various categories of excellence while delivering on their mandate of public service.

Fashola said, “It is a well-known fact that the single most important resource of any organisation is the human resource. And the government is no exception in this one and it requires highly professional competence and result-oriented workforce with the impetus to effectively discharge through for the attainment of its objectivity.”

The minister said the efficient service delivery as a demand from the public is made possible by the human resource of the ministry whose skills are continually sharpened to fit the contemporary challenges.

Fashola who said the individuals in the workforce may not have been given their rightful place in the public service noted that the federal civil service developed programmes such as this to acknowledge their brilliant but silent roles in nation-building.

He said the performance management systems and rewards and recognition system was a good incentive to recognise one of their effective works.

The minister said the ministry would not rest on its oars but would continue to deepen our good culture of improved service nationwide.

“We will all continue to maintain the reputation of effective service delivery, for which the federal minister of works is known in the public service.

The head of service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan commended the ministry for the tenacity of its staff despite the Covid 19 break, which slowed the global activities.

Her words: “I am even more excited to note that despite the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in particular, some staff of the Ministry still displayed a high sense of duty and responsibility worthy of recognition.