BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Minister of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN on Friday, officially revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, saying it was the good leadership by example provided by President Muhammadu Buhari that compelled them to key into the process of revalidating their membership of the party.

The minister and his wife Dame Abimbola Fashola revalidated their membership at his country home in Ward G3, Unit E002, Itolo Street Surulere local government area, Lagos.

Speaking after the registration, Fashola accompanied by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority and other party leaders in his constituency said the party registration and revalidation exercise is important in order for the party to identify and reach out to members, adding APC is a grassroots party with focus on the welfare of the people.

He said, ‘’ We are a large political family and it is always important to know how many we are and also to increase the number that we are . So this registration exercise first brings about all family members in all the wards of the country, all the polling stations of the country and this is going on in 120, 000 polling stations across Nigeria.

‘’It’s a coming back together, more importantly, it’s a period for political evangelism , expansion of the party database, party membership and updating , you will see in the past that we have had unfortunate incidents where some people are appointed only for us to find out that they are deceased.

‘’This is an opportunity to clean up that. Again there are opportunities also as a member of a party that forms a government, board appointments and so many things , we need to know who is where, what the party members do. If I am a party member and I want to host an event I can look into my party database to know who does event planning , who does the catering and we share prosperity. We are also like a club. There are so many things here.

‘’It also an opportunity to have political experience to register now and join our own party and begin to integrate from the primary level , the unit level. I want to commend the National working Committee saddled with this responsibility, I also want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for showing the leadership by example by his registration which then propelled all of us, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Bello mobilizing people and all other leaders who have gone to do the same thing.’’

He urged every member of the party and prospective new members to mobilize members to participate in the registration exercise.

Fashola said it is an opportunity for the nation’s youth to key into the country’s political process by registering as members of the party.