After gaining major entry into the music scene with her debut single ‘Dependable God’, Preye Orok has enjoyed unarguably a wide array of acceptance and her songs have grown to become a tool of worship across denominations.

Her deep passion is expressed in her sound with a core message of Jesus, drawing the unsaved to experience the love of God and drawing all to the place of deep fellowship with the Holy Spirit.

With many singles to her credit, Preye Orok is a champion of soul winning and this mandate is conveyed in the contents of the new album ‘Mercy’.

Preye Orok professional entry into the music scene has seen to the release of songs like Separated, Nara Ekele, Speechless and a few others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preye Orok plays host to outreaches across suburbs, schools, orphanage homes within and outside the nation’s capital featuring notable ministers like Elijah Oyelade, Solomon Lange, Dunsin Oyekan, Chris Morgan and many others.

The 13 tracks album all wrapped in thanksgiving, God’s Love and Mercy. Mercy captures God’s unfailing and unwavering love towards mankind. One who regardless of our shortcomings never gives up on us rather his love overwhelms us on a daily basis. Mercy is the nature, character and attribute of God…. For it is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed. Remember, You are a carrier of God’s mercy, if you are alive. His tender mercies are OVER ALL HIS WORK.

Preye Orok is a passionate worship leader, a songwriter and a recording artist who first encountered worship at a very young age in Deeper Life Bible church where her late mother was the head of the children’s unit. Despite the loss of her mother at an early age, she stayed committed to God and became the chapel prefect in her secondary school days.

After her secondary education, she joined the Foundation Faith Church (Salem) choir in 2000 and was privileged to lead the choir as the music director in 2003.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Ambrose Alli University, Edo State and a Masters’ Degree in Oil & Gas Accounting, from the Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Preye’s personal relationship with God and her passion for His Kingdom inspires her song writing.

Married to Offiong Orok and they are blessed with a lovely son.