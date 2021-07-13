Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said the fate of Nigeria remains with the intellectual minds that have the ability to turn the country around for the better.

The governor who was represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Alhaji at the 35th Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) Conference held at KUST, yesterday, said no nation would prosper without giving priority to the enhancement of its educational sector.

He said for the six years of the advent of the present administration in the state a lot has been done to develop education at the two existing universities such as the KUST, YUMSUK and other tertiary institutions in the state.

On the viability of the conference Ganduje said there was no better time to hold it than now given the theme of the conference.

He said this year’s theme was carefully chosen to address issues of sustainable growth and development of the university system in Nigeria to make it more responsive to the challenges of investments, funding and digital technologies in our educational and learning management systems.

In his remarks, the KUST vice chancellor Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa who is also the host described this year’s involvement of the private sector and industry resource persons as capable of paving the way for better complementary relationships between the academics and the industry.

The KUST VC used the opportunity to thank the state government for the provision of adequate funding to cater for all the accreditation requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC). He said this has resulted in the attainment of 100 per cent accreditation for the programmes offered by the university.