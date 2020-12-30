Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has denied calling for a military coup in the country in his widely publicised 2020 Christmas Message.

He also has said that there cannot be good Muslims and good Christians nor good adherents of other religions in Nigeria without a good country first.

Bishop Kukah, who spoke yesterday at his annual end-of-the-year media chat at St. Bakhita Catholic Secretariat, Sokoto, said he wasn’t bordered about whatever anybody thinks or says about how he recently expressed his thoughts on the state of the nation and Nigerians.

Talking on his Christmas message, which sparked off series of reactions with some against and others in support, Bishop Kukah said, “Whatever I said can please or displease anyone, but that is my own opinion and doesn’t stop others from saying their own opinion. If you think my motive is wrong, say yours.

“I have no problem with Muslims, Christians or adherents of any other religion but what I do not like is when someone is using religion to play politics, it is wrong.

“I have wrong feelings about our society, our life and how we run things in Nigeria. There cannot be a good Muslim or good Christians without a good Nigeria.”

The cleric, who frankly said his concerns have always been how best to see a Nigeria that works for all, added that he has no political nor ulterior motive.

“My major concern is how to bring Nigeria back on track devoid of killings, attacks or whatever. The kind of problems we faced in the last few years is really troubling.

“Loss of lives and a lot of people that cannot go home because of their community that has been taken over by criminals,” he added.