Globally, Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are critical to the development of any economy as they possess great potentials for reducing poverty through employment creation and income generation. This sector also enhances innovation, local technology, output diversification, development of indigenous entrepreneurship and forward integration of large scale Industries

Empirical evidence shows that finance contributes about 60 per cent to the success of SMEs, and one of the key issues attributed to non-performance is lack of access to funds. SMEs in Nigeria are battling financing gaps and this restricts their economic prosperity.

Funding gap

The federal government in recent times has floated intervention funds specifically for SMEs sector and the total value runs into several billions of naira. The Interventions includes; CBN Covid-19 palliative worth N3.5 trillion for businesses; N220 billion for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund; the N330billion Real Sector Support Facility and the N1.1trilliom Covid19 stimulus fund.

Speaking on the MSMEs intervention funds, president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI) Toki Mabogunje, said the feedback from the wider community revealed that the access to intervention funds for SMEs was not encouraging.

She commended the sustained efforts of the CBN in the real sector through it’s numerous intervention Programmes, but urged the regulatory body to undertake further review of its strategies to eliminate the bottle necks associated with accessing intervention funds for SMEs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LCCI president said the environment must support businesses, preserve Investment and create job opportunities while she stressed that the genuine commitment in implementing key reforms would also put the nation on the path of macro economic stability over the medium term.

Mabogunje emphasised that the situation was taking a huge toll on capacity utilisation, recovery and sustainability of business in the production sector.

Speaking on this, business management expert, Dr Timi Olubiyi, said, large business consortiums have a comparative advantage over SMEs because of their business structure, adoption of corporate governance, accurate record keeping, crisis management plan, symmetry of information, recognized academic and policy literature, credibility in the market space, insurance policy, bureaucratic order and easy access to funding.

The limited access to financing by SMEs, he said, is largely constrained by their inability to meet these requirements when they go to credit institutions for loan.

Olubiyi also stated that it is quite common that SMEs do not have in place audited financial statements and for these reasons and more, it is usually difficult for SMEs to show credit quality to banks and other financial institutions.

He added that SMEs are seen to constantly experience more stringent credit terms than the large companies which are seen to be less risky.

In addition, Olubiyi suggested that government should consider more pragmatic palliative such as social and fiscal policy palliatives targeted at SMEs. These include providing more low interest credit facilities and tax breaks particularly cutting taxes to increase disposable income.

He stated that most SMEs run their businesses on loan facilities, and the current situation has impeded their capacity to access or service current loans.

He said Nigeria government needs to continually support this significant sector given it’s potential growth and poverty reduction, consequently, interventions and policy responses will promote access to finance for these SMEs are recommended.

Similarly, economist and director of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf explained that the funding gap in the MSMEs space is still huge such that the gap was estimated at over N600 billion in a recent survey by PWC.

He argued that the fact that many MSMEs seek funds from micro finance banks, finance companies, money lenders and loan shark at outrageous interest rates is a reflection of the funding gap while he stated that the interest rates could be as high as 60 per cent by annum or more in some of these credit institutions.

He lauded the efforts of the CBN in supporting MSMEs through intervention programmes and MSMEs Survival Stimulus funds while he noted that for an economy that has over 41 million SMEs, the CBN can only do so much but it is fair to say the CBN is doing it’s best in this delivery although the credit delivery framework could be better.

Managing director of TBWA Concept, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu said SMEs need to upskill their business knowledge and understand the prerequisites to apply for funds while ensuring that they report the progress of such loans while noting that MSMEs operators need to learn business management and marketing skills to evolve with the changing consumers motivations.

Recommendations

Timi Olubiyi stated that SME operators need to pay adequate attention to the structure of their business by adopting corporate governance, prepare a financial statement as when due, and keep records of daily business transaction, adding that, this would strengthen capacity to access loans and to finance the growth of their business while seeking guidance from knowledgeable professionals on business operations.