A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has identified giving primacy to “indigenes” over “citizenship” rights in state and local governance as a major threat to national unity, as well as national security.

He also identified negative mobilisation of ethno-religious and other primordial identities, especially in contestations for power in electoral politics, hate speeches, misinformation and fake news, perennial farmer-herder conflicts, Boko Haram insurgency and irredentist militancy in the South-East and South-West geopolitical zones as threats to national unity.

Jega, who disclosed this in a keynote address at the National Unity Summit 2021, organised by the National Prosperity Movement in Abuja on Wednesday, also noted that national unity is a desirable goal for all nations, but especially diverse nations, for progress and development.

If attained, Jega said it can strengthen a nation for the pursuit of collective aspirations.

He said: ‘’It presupposes that citizens of a country voluntarily establish bonds and cooperate and work together in harmony, in spite of differences, for collective societal progress, sustainability and reproduction.

‘’National unity, however, is not easy to have, especially in very diverse countries, such as Nigeria, due to ethno-linguistic differences, and social and religious identities, which ordinarily foster and bolster prejudice and obstinacy.”

On his part, the governor of Ekiti State and chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, stressed the need for leaders at all levels to uphold, protect and defend the rule of law.

Fayemi said, ‘’All things considered, I believe that most of us will easily and effortlessly opt to be part of and live in a united Nigeria as long as it can be made to work for us in equity, justice, inclusivity, and harmony.

‘’I submit that the duty of ensuring that type of a united country belongs to all of us collectively even if leaders at all levels and from various walks of life also carry a special responsibility.’’

Fayemi said leaders must truly lead by using the broader, more complex, and better nuanced understanding they have to help moderate and modulate seasons of deep division in the polity, rather than becoming the ones who add fuel to a raging fire.

He stressed that fostering unity in a context of multiple diversities no doubt requires fulsome attention to equity, justice, fair play, and merit.

‘’But we should also be clear that unity benefits considerably from vertical and horizontal solidarity as a key building block, lest we end up with a tyranny of meritocracy,’’ Fayemi added.