Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum Dr. Kayode Fayemi has described Malam Aminu Kano as an embodiment of justice and pragmatic political icon who contributed immensely in emancipating the masses from poverty, starvation and hunger in Northern Nigeria and beyond.

Fayemi said the late sage was an epitome of an egalitarian society built on social justice and equanimity of purpose.

Fayemi while delivering a keynote address at the 21 Anniversary of Aminu Kano Center for Democratic Research and Training in Kano yesterday maintained that as a northern political leader, Mallam Aminu Kano was prominent in the nation’s quest to surmount her mirage of socio-economic and political disorders coupled with systemic dysfunction.

He expressed concern that the crisis bedeviling the nation which is already eating deep into the fabric of religious inclination and ethnicity, is also generating restlessness in the security architecture, social livelihood and a wide range of inequalities.

He described the late political sage as epitome of modesty, simplicity and moderation whose political ideology hinged on emancipation and empowerment of the downtrodden,

Drawing from the legacies of Aminu Kano in his paper titled Democracy, Good Governance and the Question of National Integration in Nigeria, he said the citizen empowerment articulated by the generation of Malam Aminu Kano was well structured around the provision through public policy of basic tools by which individuals and groups could advance themselves in life.

Dr. Fayemi who cited efficient provision of education and health as part of basic foundation of true governance and social policy enjoyed by Nigerians during the days of Aminu Kano and other nationalists, however regretted that the onset of economic crisis which began in the early 1980’s triggered the structural adjustment measures that continue in present day governance, manifesting in massive unemployment, growing social inequality and security threats.

He therefore suggested that Nigeria must calibrate a new social bargain that would redesign universal social policies to enable the generality of Nigerians renew confidence in government and the country.