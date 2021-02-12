BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of renowned legal practitioner Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) as the Chancellor of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

The governor also named Chief Afolabi Ojuawo as the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the institution.

Appointed governing council members included, Prof Kola Oladunjoye, Mr S. I. Folorunso, Otunba Kunle Ajayi, Mrs Jumoke Adamolekun, Chief (Mrs) Moni Afuye.

Others are Dr Segun Aina and Dr Adelana Adeleye – Olusae.

The appointments, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode take immediate effect.

The College of Education, Ikere Ekiti was last year upgraded to a university status due to the agitations of the people of the town.

Olanipekun, an indigene of Ikere Ekiti has been in the legal profession for over four decades.

Reacting to the appointment, the legal luminary , Chief Olanipekun said he felt honoured to be so appointed, promising to live up to the expectation of the people in his new appointment as the pioneer Chancellor of the institution.

He said he perceived the new appointment as an opportunity for him to contribute to the development of the state, particularly to Human capital development, the most flourishing industry in Ekiti.

Olanipekun also promised to bring his wealth of experience in legal profession and education to bear in the development of the new citadel of learning.

“I appreciate Governor Kayode Fayemi for this lofty appointment that would make me contribute meaningfully to the development of my state.

“I am particularly elated that the university is sited in my home town and I will do all within my capacity to build the university to an institution we can all be proud of.”

Olanipekun said his experience as a former Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Ibadan and his present position as the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, would assist him in his present position.