BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with his Delta State counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the death of his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Okowa, aged 88 years.

Dr Fayemi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said his thought and prayers were with Governor Okowa and family during this grieving period, adding that despite the fact that the late Chief Okowa lived to a ripe age, he would still be missed by the family.

The Ekiti Governor urged Governor Okowa and the entire family to be comforted by the fact their late father lived well and impacted positively on the lives of the people as an outstanding teacher and community leader of repute.

He said the late Chief Okowa moulded the destinies of many young people who have now become great men and women in their areas of endeavours and was a rallying point for the family and the community as a high chief of Owa Kingdom in Delta State.

Dr Fayemi said the late Chief Okowa was renowned for his kindness, forthrightness and selfless service to the people, qualities which his son, Governor Okowa, continues to demonstrate in his private and public life.

“I, on behalf of my family, the government and good people of Ekiti State commiserate with my brother, Governor Okowa. Though papa lived to a ripe age of 88 years, losing one’s father, especially one who is very supportive could be quite challenging.

“I urge my brother, Governor Okowa and the entire family to be comforted by Papa’s good works, good name and the legacy of selfless service he left behind. May the good Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, Fayemi said.