Nigerians have been urged to support the Bill seeking to establish a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Trust Fund.

The Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and the state coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Mary Chikezie who made the call said the bill when passed into law will help NYSC in achieving its mandate of empowering the youths.

They spoke in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday during the passing-out parade of 2021 batch A stream 1 corps members deployed to the state.

This came as the 50 out 1,705 corps members were sanctioned for their involvement in unpatriotic acts during the national service year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the punitive measures meted out to the erring corps members she said “6 are going to be remobilised to other states while 44 will serve extension of service in various places of primary assignment”.

Chikezie noted that the Bill seeking to provide a sustainable source of funds to NYSC will also address unemployment among Nigerian youth.

Governor Fayemi who was represented at the event by the state commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Hon. Michael Awopetu also expressed his support for the NYSC bill which is before the national assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), I am in support of the NYSC bill and I want to enjoin my colleague governor to also support it. The bill, when passed will transform NYSC to fulfil the ideals of the founding fathers. I hope the nation will act swiftly and pass the bill into law”.

The NYSC boss while speaking on the benefit of the bill when passed, said” We will have funds of our own to run the camp, execute projects, give start-up capitals to trained youth at the camp and total eradication of unemployment.’’