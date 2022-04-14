Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Feyemi, has paid glowing tribute to his Gombe State counterpart, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, describing his performance as incredible and superlative.

He made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Inuwa at the Government House, Gombe.

Fayemi also described Governor Inuwa as a silent achiever and good manager of resources with sterling leadership qualities who has done so much for his people within a short period of his stewardship.

He also commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration for playing a comforting role by accommodating thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from contiguous crisis stricken states of the North East.

“You are indeed doing extremely well, despite the challenges, especially in this geographical zone with attendant burden of IDPs from the neighbouring states. In fact, you are one Governor we refer to as a silent storm, doing incredible things with little or no media frenzy “.

Speaking on national issues, the Ekiti State Governor noted that Nigeria is passing through a critical moment which presupposes that all citizens must join hands with Government at all levels to confront the social and economic challenges facing the nation.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything necessary to calm the murky waters of insecurity and economic depreciation, noting that “it behooves on Nigerians to, irrespective of their political affiliations, maintain a frantic support to the present administration in the country so that these challenges can be addressed.

“The president is trying his best to calm things down, the economy is not experiencing the best of times; our security situation continues to be challenging and we are in a period of transition so we definitely need to find a way not only to continue to do what Mr. President is doing but to also look for the best way to build on the gains and the gaps of this administration over the last 8 years now”.

He observed that Nigeria’s developmental trajectory cannot be limited to the last 8 years but that it can be better appreciated when Nigerians take a trip down memory lane to the year 1999 where the fourth Republic all began.

Fayemi said the Nigerian Governors Forum could not be aloof to building on meaningful existing legacies and improving on governance structures to meet the challenges of the 21st century through the maximization of revenue generation, peace and security as well as the economic development frontier in the country as a whole.

Responding, Governor Inuwa thanked his Ekiti State counterpart for the visit, describing the contribution Fayemi to national discourse and development as one that must and should be emulated by all men and women of goodwill.

He said the essence of having the Nigerian Governors Forum was to prop up a peer review mechanism that can serve as a learning ground for individual State Governors to learn and eventually adopt areas of interest in their respective states.