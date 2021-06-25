Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, including other stakeholders, have called on the Senate for the establishment of a Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the State.

The specialised institution if established, will identify medical needs of Nigeria and find solutions to them within the context of overall national development.

This is even as the Iyin-Ekiti community has already donated 1,000 hectares of land for the proposed university.

The Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Ministry of Health, Pastor Akinjide Akinleye, who revealed the Governor Fayemi’s support while speaking at a public hearing on the Bill to establish the university, added that the people of Iyin-Ekiti in particular and the state in general were expecting the speedy passage of the Bill for third reading by the Senate and eventual assent by the President.

Akinleye said: “It is also important to note that the Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, is willing to mobilise the support of the state government for the institution as would be required.”

In his remarks, sponsor of the Bill, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central, said the university will be delivering education and training to current and future employees of medical profession in Nigeria.

He said: “The goal of the university is to inspire and motivate students and medical personnel about the value of being health professionals so as to lead change for realizing a more sustainable health sector that serves a more sustainable world.

“The very essence of this Bill is to provide a highly specialised institution that are more productive and very much needed for medical advancement of this nation.”

Senator Bamidele, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, further explained that the university would further advance knowledge through research and nurture unique innovations, entrepreneurship and wealth management in its core area of interest.

The lawmaker also assured that enactment of the Bill would “help in transforming the health and educational fortunes in Nigeria in producing the desired medical manpower and expertise that the country is yearning for.”

He explained that the institution would “act as agent and catalyst, through postgraduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilization, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.”

Similarly, he said it would provide and promote sound basic scientific training as a foundation for the development of health and allied disciplines, taking into account indigenous culture, the need to enhance national unity, the need to vastly increase the practical content of student training, and adequate preparation of graduates for self-employment in Health and allied professions.

Earlier, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) described the proposed university as a specialised institution needed to broaden research, training and general fortunes of the health sector.