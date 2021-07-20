Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, described love, loyalty and sacrifice as the hallmarks of eid-el-kabir festival which must be imbibed by all.

Fayemi who felicitated with Muslims in the state and in Nigeria at large as they celebrate this year’s Sallah urged Nigerians to increase prayers for peace and unity of the country.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the Eid-el-Kabir festival commemorates Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God.

He urged Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths to always emulate this level of obedience to higher authority in their daily activities.

Fayemi admonished Muslims and non Muslims in the country to make peaceful coexistence their watchword and work together for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, which would be to the delight of all.

“It is only through love for one another and commitment to peace, security and stability that the country can progress towards the fulfillment of its great potential as a nation”, he said.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum charged the Muslim faithful not to stop praying for the peace and progress of the country despite inability to observe this year’s Hajj and Arafat rites; saying that the fervent prayers by various religious bodies and individuals have been responsible largely for the peace that the country enjoys in recent times.

While urging Nigerians to celebrate moderately, Governor Fayemi tasked Muslims and non-Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peace, security, stability and prosperity of Ekiti State which, according to him, is moving on the path of sustainable development.

The governor also urged the people of the state to obey all health regulations in view of the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and prevent its outbreak in the state.