Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi yesterday presented the 2022 budget estimate of N100.703 billion, with the promise to complete all ongoing legacy projects of his administration and consolidate his administration’s plan to transform the state.

The projects listed by the governor in the budget christened, “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation” as presented to the state House of Assembly included the state cargo airport and the new Ado-Iyin road and other new road projects.

The budget, which according to the governor, is a product of wider consultation is made up of N60.686bn recurrent expenditure and N40.067 capital expenditure making a ratio reflection of 60:40 of recurrent to capital expenditures.

He added that the budget was designed to reduce unemployment, attract more investors, ensure smooth transition to the in-coming administration, increase the state’s internally generated revenue, improve security architectures, contain the spread of COVID-19 third wave and reduce its negative impact on the livelihood of the people, among others.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing worker’s welfare, adding that adequate provision has been made in the budget to defray the backlog of salary arrears inherited from the past administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also announced that the 2022 budget incorporated the budget proposal submitted by the two arms of government to the executive in accordance with the provisions of the fund management law.